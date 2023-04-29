Connect with us

Bamenda Population Unite Against Politically Motivated Colonial Regional Assembly Peace Walk.

Published

2 weeks ago

on

 

Bamenda Population Unite Against Politically Motivated Colonial Regional Assembly Peace Walk.

By Mbah Godlove.

The population of Bamenda, capital of the Northern Zone have massively boycotted a hypocritical peace march organized by the colonial Regional Assembly to sabotage the recently held Belgium frontline meeting.

Earlier this week, plans of the said politically motivated peace exercise was planned with the main aim to kill the spirit of a gathering which brought together frontline activists in Belgium to pump fresh blood in to the struggle for freedom.

Far from their expectation, some bike riders hired from neighboring Bafoussam did not show up during the window dressing march citing insecurity.

The population of Bamenda saw the move as madness, intimating that the Regional Assembly is an organ of the colonial government which has out rightly rejected calls for ceased fire and dialogue.

The Belgium convention took place in a serine environment, with the leaders penning a strong eight points letter to the EU parliament in which they requested for among other things a UN peace keeping force, immediate ceased fire, and the release of detained Ambazonians.

The failed Bamenda Up station march revealed once again, the bad faith shown by the Biya led government towards resolving the conflict in Ambazonia.

