Plans For Traditional Rulers To Return To Palaces Spurs Uproar

Plans For Traditional Rullers To Return To Palaces Spurs Uproar

By Mbah Godlove

A recent move taken by the colonial regime of French Cameroun to cause blackleg traditional rulers -most of whom have sided with the government to return to their respective communities has come under heavy criticism from Ambazonians.

In a meeting preceded over by Cameroun’s Interior Minister, Paul Atanga Nji in the country’s capital, Yaounde, Chiefs and Fons were asked to return to their palaces so as to mobilize the populations ahead of a disbanded colonial regional election.

As a way to promote Minister Atanga’s decision, some traditional authorities in Nkambe Central, Friday 21 revealed that they were tired of the ongoing war, and that any of the belligerents who perpetrates violence would be affected by the tradition of the land.

It is however not the first time that the regime of occupation is passing out such order as the traditional rulers fear the unknown, owing to the devastating consequences of the Ambazonia war of independence.

It is however left to be seen if the rulers would violate the pending order as it has been the case since the the inception of the crisis, or they would dare obey it at the detriment of Ambazonian fighters.