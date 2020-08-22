Connect with us

News

Plans For Traditional Rulers To Return To Palaces Spurs Uproar
Advertisement

News

Fru Ndi's House Turn Cameroun Military Camp Invites Heavy Fighting-Source

News

Bomb Explosion In Bamenda Spurs Phobia In Colonial Officials Amidst Restrictions

News

French Cameroun's Threat To Regulate Sales of Metal Objects In Ambazonia Sparks Criticisms

News

Cameroun Claims 130 Former Amba Fighters Escape From DDR, SCAAF Intel Shows Otherwise, Indicates Cover Up Of Over 200 Ex-Fighters Murdered

News

Mark Bareta Labels French Cameroun's Visit To Nigeria As Sacrilege

News

UN Frowns At Human Right Abuses In Ambazonia, Calls For Meaningful Dialogue

News

RSF Calls For Investigation Into Samuel Wazizi's Death

News

Ground Zero Defense Council Condemns Muyuka Murder, Calls International Community To Intervene, Invoke Justice To All

News

Ambazonia Military Forces Decry Gruesome Muyuka Murder, Give Details Of Actors Involved

News

Plans For Traditional Rulers To Return To Palaces Spurs Uproar

Published

2 hours ago

on

Plans For Traditional Rullers To Return To Palaces Spurs Uproar

By Mbah Godlove

A recent move taken by the colonial regime of French Cameroun to cause blackleg traditional rulers -most of whom have sided with the government to return to their respective communities has come under heavy criticism from Ambazonians.

In a meeting preceded over by Cameroun’s Interior Minister, Paul Atanga Nji in the country’s capital, Yaounde, Chiefs and Fons were asked to return to their palaces so as to mobilize the populations ahead of a disbanded colonial regional election.

As a way to promote Minister Atanga’s decision, some traditional authorities in Nkambe Central, Friday 21 revealed that they were tired of the ongoing war, and that any of the belligerents who perpetrates violence would be affected by the tradition of the land.

It is however not the first time that the regime of occupation is passing out such order as the traditional rulers fear the unknown, owing to the devastating consequences of the Ambazonia war of independence.

It is however left to be seen if the rulers would violate the pending order as it has been the case since the the inception of the crisis, or they would dare obey it at the detriment of Ambazonian fighters.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.