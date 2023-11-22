Tensions Rise in Nguti as Over 100 Locals Arrested for Observing Ghost Town Operation

By Mbah Godlove

In Nguti, Southern Cameroons, a palpable tension has gripped the community as Cameroon security forces carried out a mass arrest, apprehending over 100 locals. The cause behind the crackdown stems from the residents’ adherence to the traditional ghost town operation, specifically observed on Mondays.

Reports indicate that the colonial regime had issued warnings, threatening to impose sanctions on those who failed to violate the Monday ghost town, now recognized as a national public holiday in Ambazonia. Despite these warnings, the resilient population in Nguti has chosen to defy the directives, leading to a surge in illegal arrests and arbitrary detentions.

This week’s events took a concerning turn as youths aged 15 and above were forcibly taken from their homes. Disturbingly, it is alleged that substantial sums of money were extorted from these individuals as a condition for their release.

The situation underscores the ongoing struggle between the local population and the occupying regime. As the days progress, it appears that the regime is intensifying its efforts, possibly indicative of a heightened sense of urgency as they anticipate their time in the territory drawing to a close. The people of Nguti remain resilient, facing the challenges posed by the regime’s tactics with determination and unity.