Connect with us

News

Uncertainty Clouds Kumba as Bike Riders Navigate Colonial Regime Saga
Advertisement

News

Tensions Rise in Nguti as Over 100 Locals Arrested for Observing Ghost Town Operation

News

Marginalization Outcry from UB Students Following Colonial Regime's 50k List Publication

News

Warning Issued by Freedom Fighters

News

Organizers of 41st Anniversary Celebration for the Biya Regime in Ambazonia Receive a Stern Warning

News

Fako Youth Petition to Address Escalating Hostility Against Northern Zoners

News

Kumbo: Capture of Live Colonial Soldier Leaves Locals Astonished

News

Reason for non-payment of UBa Lecturers Revealed

News

Buea Youth Decry Colonial Military Extortion on Ghost Town Days

News

Ambazonia Cleric Dies of Cruel Treatment from colonial regime

News

Uncertainty Clouds Kumba as Bike Riders Navigate Colonial Regime Saga

Published

5 hours ago

on

Kumba

Uncertainty Clouds Kumba as Bike Riders Navigate Colonial Regime Saga

By Mbah Godlove

In the heart of Kumba, Meme county, a palpable tension has descended upon the bike riders’ community, dividing its members over their stance on the French Cameroun officials and the ongoing saga surrounding ghost town operations. Reports reaching BN reveal a deep-seated conflict, exacerbated by the recent seizure of more than 500 bikes by colonial soldiers earlier this week.

The root cause of this rift lies in the discontent of the regime with the bikers’ unwavering commitment to upholding the Monday ghost town tradition. In response to what the authorities deemed disobedience, a punitive measure was implemented, leading to the confiscation of hundreds of bikes. Those who opted not to heed the call to violate the public holiday and ply the streets of Kumba faced the brunt of this forceful action.

Monday witnessed a wave of bike seizures by the regime, coercing some riders into a difficult choice—either work on Mondays or risk having their bikes seized as well. This coercive strategy has left the biking community grappling with a dilemma, torn between aligning with the Ambazonia fighters or collaborating with the oppressive regime.

In response to these developments, front-line leaders expressed their strong stance against those who chose to collaborate with the oppressor. They emphasized that those aligning with the regime were doing so at their own peril, as the wrath of freedom fighters would spare no one. The uncertainty hovering over Kumba reflects the larger struggle for autonomy and the complex choices faced by individuals caught in the crossfire of conflicting allegiances. As the situation unfolds, the biking community in Kumba finds itself at the intersection of political unrest and personal convictions, navigating a precarious path fraught with risks and uncertainties.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.

0
    0
    Your Cart
    Your cart is emptyReturn to Shop
    To find out your shipping cost , Please proceed to checkout.
    Continue Shopping