Ambazonia Governing Council National Security Council Officially Names Samuel Ikome Sako, Chris Anu, and others as Cameroun Infiltrators

In a six-page document, the AGovC National Security Council has now officially named Samuel Ikome, Chris Anu and 4 others as infiltrators of the Ambazonia Revolution.

The security Council decision which says they shall provide all evidence as stated in the six-page document stated amongst others the reason why Sako-Anu et al are declared as infiltrators.

1. The AGovC security Council reveals that Ikome Sako and Anu received 25.000.000 CFA from Cameroun Prime Ministry. This is the most recent development

2. The hiring of Bulgarian assassins to kill Dr. Ayaba Cho

3. Ordering Ambazonia Forces in Fako State to stop fighting

4. Murdering of fighters and destabilizing ground zero forces. Examples were given

5. Many other reasons

It should be recalled that two years ago, Chris Anu and it’s own IG faction on their ABC TV had declared ADF and its leader as French Cameroun state agents and have consistently maintained that line albeit it has been done without any official statement as the AGovC national security Council has now done.

The AgovC Security Council has called on Ambazonians to stop all working relationships with Sako led group for their own good, calls on defense forces on the ground to exercise their rights of self Defense when dealing with anyone aligned to the Sako led group.

The AgovC Security Council concluded by saying they will now henceforth treat Sako Ikome and Chris Anu as enemies just as how Cameroun is treated.

It should be recalled that Eric Tataw, Ambazonia Activist for the first time earlier on Sunday 5th April 2020 accused Dr. Samuel Sako, as a French Cameroun state agent. Eric on several occasions has stated that Sako works for French Cameroun Government.

BaretaNews and its messenger Mark Bareta shall advise itself accordingly with these recent developments. We will make our position public in due course.

Mark Bareta

21/4/2020