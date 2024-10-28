Ambazonia Nationals Detained and Tortured in Yaoundé for Attending Night Church Service

By Mbah Godlove

Yaoundé, French Cameroun – At least ten Ambazonian nationals are reportedly being held under harsh conditions by French Cameroun authorities in Yaoundé after attending a late-night church service in Ezeka, a locality in the Central Region. According to sources, the individuals were detained despite carrying valid identification documents.

Eyewitnesses report that the detainees are being denied access to basic necessities such as food, water, and hygiene facilities. Their alleged “offense,” as cited by police, was simply their identity as Ambazonian nationals. This incident underscores an ongoing pattern of arbitrary arrests and harsh detentions of Ambazonians by French Cameroun’s security forces, actions that have intensified over the past seven years amid the conflict for self-determination.

The incident has sparked concern among rights advocates, who warn that such practices violate fundamental human rights and exacerbate tensions in the region.