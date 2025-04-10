U.S. Lawmakers Demand Continued Protection for Cameroonians Amid Escalating War in Southern Cameroons

April 10, 2025 | BaretaNews International Desk

In a powerful show of bipartisan concern, over two dozen U.S. lawmakers have called on President Donald J. Trump to renew and expand protections for Cameroonian nationals in the United States, citing the ongoing war in Southern Cameroons and a worsening humanitarian crisis. The request, formalized in a letter dated April 4, 2025, urges the administration to redesignate and extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Cameroonians.

At the heart of this appeal lies the violent, protracted conflict in the Southern Cameroons—an English-speaking region of Cameroon also known as Ambazonia—where separatist forces have battled the Francophone-led central government since 2016. The war, rooted in decades of marginalization and systemic injustice, has seen entire communities razed, thousands killed, and millions displaced.

“Continuing TPS protection for Cameroonians already residing in the United States is not only a humanitarian imperative but also aligns with the United States’ broader interests,” the lawmakers wrote.

A War the World Must Not Ignore

The war in Southern Cameroons is far from a local skirmish. It is a brutal, multifaceted conflict marked by gross human rights abuses on both sides, with civilians caught in the crossfire. Villages in the North-West and South-West regions have been burned. Schools remain shuttered. Armed groups—including both separatist fighters and Cameroonian government forces—have engaged in abductions, extrajudicial killings, and systemic torture.

In one of the most damning excerpts from the letter, the lawmakers cited the U.S. State Department’s 2023 Human Rights Report, which noted “no significant changes in the human rights situation in Cameroon during the year.” That report describes a worsening security climate, especially in the Anglophone regions, and an alarming rate of displacement. Nearly one million Cameroonians remain internally displaced, with over 1.8 million needing urgent humanitarian aid.

The lawmakers emphasized that returning Cameroonians to such a volatile environment would be both inhumane and dangerous. They pointed to the targeting of Christian communities, widespread destruction of infrastructure, and the closure of over half the schools in affected areas—leaving more than 250,000 children without education.

The Case for TPS: Humanitarian and Strategic

TPS is a designation granted to nationals of countries where conditions temporarily prevent safe return. For Cameroonians in the U.S., TPS has been a lifeline since it was first designated in June 2022. It was later extended in 2023, but without renewal, its protections could lapse.

The lawmakers argue that extending TPS is not only a moral obligation but also serves U.S. interests. Cameroon remains a key regional partner in the fight against Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). Allowing safe haven to Cameroonian nationals supports regional stability and strengthens counterterrorism efforts.

“Instability in Cameroon—marked by ongoing violence and economic collapse—provides a breeding ground for terrorist recruitment,” the letter warns.

TPS holders, many of whom are active contributors in sectors like healthcare, construction, and transportation, are viewed not as burdens but as assets. According to the American Immigration Council, these individuals contribute billions of dollars in wages and taxes each year.

Southern Cameroons: A Bleeding Wound in Africa’s Heart

For the people of Southern Cameroons, the stakes could not be higher. What began as peaceful protests in 2016 over the imposition of French-language laws in Anglophone schools and courts has devolved into a full-scale insurgency. The government’s response was swift and brutal, with military crackdowns leading to widespread civilian casualties and forced disappearances.

Despite international condemnation, including from the United Nations and numerous human rights watchdogs, the crisis continues with little resolution in sight. The central government in Yaoundé maintains a hardline stance, while separatist factions have grown increasingly fragmented and radicalized.

Many observers fear the situation mirrors early warning signs of prolonged internal conflicts seen elsewhere on the continent, from South Sudan to Ethiopia.

The Road Ahead

The letter to President Trump, signed by high-profile legislators including Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Edward J. Markey, and Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, signals a growing awareness in Washington of the Cameroon crisis. But whether it translates into meaningful policy action remains to be seen.

For the Cameroonian diaspora—especially those from Southern Cameroons—this moment is critical. As the war rages on and human rights continue to erode, the need for safe harbor, international advocacy, and sustained attention becomes ever more urgent.

“This is a plea for survival,” said one Ambazonian activist based in Maryland. “We need the world to see us. We need the U.S. to stand with justice.”

"This is a plea for survival," said one Ambazonian activist based in Maryland. "We need the world to see us. We need the U.S. to stand with justice."