Ambazonians Mourn Over Death Of Renown Writer, Professor Shadrach A. Ambanasom

By Mbah Godlove

Many Ambazonians have been taken aback following the death of renown novelist and academic, Shadrach A. Ambanasom.

The writer whose fame partly stems from his prose publications such as

“Son of the Native Soil,” died Friday August 28 at the age of 70 after a brief illness.

In the said award-winning novel, the erstwhile University Don, calls for the promotion of Ambazonian identity through the respect of cultural vulues.

The 70 year-old academic would be remembered for his invaluable contributions in the development of African literature, an art he promoted until his demise.

Professor Shadrach A. Ambanasom hailed from Ngie Momo County of the Northern Zone, where he is celebrated for projecting the image of the locality through his many publications including “Humage and Courtship”.