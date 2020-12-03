UB Students Must Respect Lockdown For Safety: GZDF

By Mbah Godlove

The Ground Zero Defence Forces have called on all Ambazonians, especially students of the Universities of Buea and Bamenda to respect a four-day lockdown announced ahead of a disbanded colonial regional election.

For over six months now, the Ambazonian defense forces have been mapping out strategies to ensure that an election organized by French Cameroun to be held on Sunday, December 6 does not take place in their territory.

As part of the measures to prevent such a dubious activity from holding in Ambazonia, the population has been told to remain indoors from Friday 4 to Monday, December 7, 2020.

In a recent statement from the high military command unit, students of the Universities of Buea and Bamenda have been advised to stay home for their own safety.

The forces have promised to crack down on anyone who chooses to side with the colonial government as the date for the illegal election draws near.

Meantime, some ordinary citizens have described the Biya regime as being bloodthirsty, stressing that, organizing elections without resolving the deadly armed conflict is adding insult to injury.