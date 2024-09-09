Mass Arrests and Torture in Kumba as Civilians Honour Lockdown Amidst Independence Struggle

By Mbah Godlove

Residents of Kumba, the bustling commercial hub of the southern zone and the chief city of Meme County, are paying a heavy price for their unwavering adherence to the ongoing lockdown in support of Ambazonia’s war of independence. Despite respecting the call for the two-week lockdown, many civilians have been subjected to arbitrary arrests and brutal treatment by colonial forces.

On Sunday, September 8, the eve of the lockdown’s commencement, numerous residents were detained at the Kumba main market for attempting to stock up on essentials. Their only “crime” was their intention to prepare adequately for the lockdown period, ensuring they would not need to leave their homes except during designated restocking weekends. At least seven individuals were arrested, with each being asked to pay 200,000 CFA francs for their release, simply for mentioning the lockdown.

Contrary to the expectations of colonial regime officials, who hoped these threats would deter the population from adhering to the lockdown, Kumba responded by shutting down completely on Monday. Schools and businesses remained closed, and the streets were eerily empty, with no signs of pedestrians or vehicles. The city was effectively “ghosted,” much to the displeasure of the Meme colonial Senior Divisional Officer, who reportedly ordered his forces to punish the population.

In response, dozens of men and boys were dragged from their homes and arrested, and several businesses were sealed off by colonial authorities, intensifying the crackdown on civilians. Despite these harsh measures, the people of Kumba have continued to show strong solidarity with the struggle, further frustrating the colonial administration.

The second day of the lockdown is expected to bring even greater tensions, as restoration forces are reportedly mobilizing to reinforce the lockdown, adding more momentum to the liberation effort. As the situation escalates, the resilience of Kumba’s residents will likely remain a key focal point in the ongoing struggle for Ambazonian independence.