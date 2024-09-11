Ambazonian Lockdown: Progress, Stakes, and Challenges Amid French Cameroon’s Crackdown

By Mbah Godlove

The ongoing Ambazonian lockdown has left the French Cameroon colonial regime and its allies reeling in disbelief, as the success of the shutdown has far exceeded their expectations. Now in its third day, the lockdown has effectively paralyzed major cities across Ambazonia, dealing a blow to the colonial regime’s efforts to undermine the protest.

In Kumba, the capital of Meme County, Tuesday proved to be a costly gamble for several traders who, under pressure from the colonial Senior Divisional Officer, attempted to open their businesses at the Kumba main market. According to reliable sources, freedom fighters swiftly moved in, forcing the defiant traders to flee. Colonial soldiers later returned, taking advantage of the chaos to loot shops whose owners had fled before they could lock up. Disillusioned traders have since expressed their frustration, dismissing earlier promises by the Senior Divisional Officer that security would be provided. Elsewhere in Kumba, businesses and schools remain shuttered, with only a few residents seen moving cautiously through neighborhood streets.

In Buea, often referred to as the heartland of Ambazonia, the lockdown has been similarly effective. For two consecutive days, streets remained deserted, and businesses shut their doors. No students were seen at schools on Monday or Tuesday, according to reports from Equinox TV. Key areas such as Mile 16, Bomaka, Muea, and Mayor Street were devoid of activity, while Moliko and its surrounding neighborhoods remained eerily quiet.

The situation in Victoria and Bamenda mirrored the ghost-town atmosphere, with Equinox’s Pidgin English news broadcast showing images of empty streets. The lockdown’s effectiveness, which had been underestimated by colonial officials, has left authorities scrambling to regain control.

In response to the widespread shutdown, the forces of the colonial regime have lashed out at civilians with fury and brutality. In Bamenda, hundreds of men and women were arrested, tortured, and ordered to send their children to school immediately. This command, however, was ignored, as schools remained empty across the region. Similarly, in Kumba, dozens of civilians were rounded up from their homes on Monday and Tuesday, coerced into paying exorbitant sums to secure their release. Several businesses were forcibly sealed off by colonial police, further aggravating the situation.

Freedom fighters have reiterated their stern warning: any individual caught violating the lockdown will be branded a “black leg” and treated as such. Civilians are urged to remain indoors, except during designated restocking weekends, as the lockdown period is expected to grow more dangerous in the coming days.

The decolonization forces have identified one significant challenge during the lockdown’s initial phase—some civilians have continued to move about, complicating the freedom fighters’ strategy. On Monday, for example, the fighters entered Kumba’s main market, anticipating a confrontation with colonial forces, only to find a handful of civilians, forced by colonial authorities to open their shops. However, the fighters have vowed to adopt a zero-tolerance policy moving forward, promising to eliminate any obstacles standing in the way of Ambazonia’s liberation.

As the lockdown continues to intensify, the people of Ambazonia remain resolute in their commitment to the struggle, despite the growing risks