Ni John Hailed For His Political Achievement Despite Stance On Ambazonia Struggle.

By Mbah Godlove.

For his courage, tenacity and fatherliness, deceased Chairman of the Social Democratic Front, SDF, Ni John Fru Ndi has been hailed by many across the territory and beyond.

In the morning of Tuesday June 12, Ambazonians and sympathizers of the SDF woke up with the news of MR Fru Ndi’s death.

Many wish he had died in Bamenda or Buea, but the 82 year old courageous fighter passed on in Yaounde, capital of French Cameroun.

Despite not having the opportunity to have the legendary politician die among his own people of the Northern and southern zones, Ambazonians understand and have a strong nostalgia for the fallen figure.

Since his demise, tributes have been pouring in from people of different walks of life.

One of such personalities who sent out condolences is incarcerated Southern Cameroonian leader, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe who saw the late politician as a courageous leader.

He revealed in his message of condolence that despite not having the same path as Fru Ndi, he loved and admired his courage. Sisiku prayed for a peaceful repose of the fallen hero.

Had it not been for the path the SDF Chairman had taken to lunge the party in 1990, he would have loved to do so after 2016 when the course to liberate motherland officially took off.

He surely would have loved to die an Ambazonian.