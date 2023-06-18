Connect with us

News

Ni John Hailed For His Political Achievement Despite Stance On Ambazonia Struggle
Advertisement

News

Another Great Mind Dies In Anbazonia

News

Suspected Scammer Dies Mysteriously In Buea

News

Ambazonia Forces In Bafut LGA On The Watch Following Arrival Of Colonial Forces, Witch Doctors

News

Mbengwi Population Express Disdain For Being Forced To Match On Colonial Event

News

Ambazonian Commanders Unite Against French Cameroun Ahead Of Disbanded 20 May Celebration

News

A Fake Referendum cannot give birth to a united, stable and prosperous country. 20th May is banned in Ambazonia.

News

Ambazonians Decry Exploitation From Tele Communication Companies

News

Ambazonian Journalists Cry Out Against High Handedness Of Colonial Regime As Press Freedom Remains An Illusion

News

Colonial Military Crack Down Kills Labour Day Spirit In Buea

News

Ni John Hailed For His Political Achievement Despite Stance On Ambazonia Struggle

Published

6 days ago

on

Ni John Hailed For His Political Achievement Despite Stance On Ambazonia Struggle.

By Mbah Godlove.

For his courage, tenacity and fatherliness, deceased Chairman of the Social Democratic Front, SDF, Ni John Fru Ndi has been hailed by many across the territory and beyond.

In the morning of Tuesday June 12, Ambazonians and sympathizers of the SDF woke up with the news of MR Fru Ndi’s death.

Many wish he had died in Bamenda or Buea, but the 82 year old courageous fighter passed on in Yaounde, capital of French Cameroun.

Despite not having the opportunity to have the legendary politician die among his own people of the Northern and southern zones, Ambazonians understand and have a strong nostalgia for the fallen figure.

Since his demise, tributes have been pouring in from people of different walks of life.

One of such personalities who sent out condolences is incarcerated Southern Cameroonian leader, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe who saw the late politician as a courageous leader.

He revealed in his message of condolence that despite not having the same path as Fru Ndi, he loved and admired his courage. Sisiku prayed for a peaceful repose of the fallen hero.

Had it not been for the path the SDF Chairman had taken to lunge the party in 1990, he would have loved to do so after 2016 when the course to liberate motherland officially took off.

He surely would have loved to die an Ambazonian.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.

0
    0
    Your Cart
    Your cart is emptyReturn to Shop
    To find out your shipping cost , Please proceed to checkout.
    Continue Shopping