Connect with us

News

Donga-Mantung County Registered 1st Covid-19 Case As Fighting Intensifies
Advertisement

News

UB Administration Bows To Anti-Colonial Reconstruction Commission Lockdown In Buea

News

COVID-19 Scare In Bamenda: Prominent Mission Schools Under Attack

News

Buea Population Expresses Disdain Over Colonial Reconstruction Team Arrival With Lockdown

News

Southern Cameroonians Reject Offer of "Camerounaise" Nationality

News

Swaziland Communist Party Admonishes Cameroun, Calls For UN Security Council Intervention

News

Mark Bareta Rubbishes Reconstruction As Empty Streets Welcome Paul Tasong In Bamenda

News

Ambazonia Refugees In Anguish As Conflict Intensifies In Homeland

News

Ambazonians Bleed As French Cameroun's Military Exploitation Crescendos

News

For How Long French Cameroun Will Continue to Conceal the Death of Paul Biya?

News

Donga-Mantung County Registered 1st Covid-19 Case As Fighting Intensifies

Published

6 hours ago

on

 

 

Anti-COVID 19 Scare: Donga-Mantung County Under Attack

By Mbah Godlove

The population of Donga-Mantung County, Northern Zone of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, has remained in consternation following the discovery of a Coronavirus case in the locality.

According to local media reports, the county registered its first Covid-19 infection on Tuesday, July 7.

Donga-Mantung, which had before Tuesday remained Coronavirus free must now be watched very carefully, medical experts have said.

As measures are taken to prevent the further spread of the virus in the county, the National Center on Disability and Journalism together with the Speak For Peace Organisation descended to the field to sensitize locals on some prevention tips.

The two NGOs emphasized on the need for inhabitants to wash their hands frequently, put on face masks, and to respect social distancing.

At the time of this report, the Northern Zone is said to have recorded about 200 of the deadly Coronavirus.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.