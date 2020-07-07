Donga-Mantung County Registered 1st Covid-19 Case As Fighting Intensifies

Anti-COVID 19 Scare: Donga-Mantung County Under Attack

By Mbah Godlove

The population of Donga-Mantung County, Northern Zone of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, has remained in consternation following the discovery of a Coronavirus case in the locality.

According to local media reports, the county registered its first Covid-19 infection on Tuesday, July 7.

Donga-Mantung, which had before Tuesday remained Coronavirus free must now be watched very carefully, medical experts have said.

As measures are taken to prevent the further spread of the virus in the county, the National Center on Disability and Journalism together with the Speak For Peace Organisation descended to the field to sensitize locals on some prevention tips.

The two NGOs emphasized on the need for inhabitants to wash their hands frequently, put on face masks, and to respect social distancing.

At the time of this report, the Northern Zone is said to have recorded about 200 of the deadly Coronavirus.