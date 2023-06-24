Connect with us

Opinions

Cameroun Colonial Military Forces On Rampage After Mautu Bitter Mission.
Advertisement

Opinions

Ambazonians Before We Kill The Newborn Baby- Activist and Former Kondengui Prisoner Fabiano Deco

Opinions

AMBAZONIAN VICTORY IN CANADA ANALYSIS POINT BY POINT-Prof Patrice Nganang

Opinions

ADF/AGOVC has lost its Liberation Mantra: Ransom Taking Has Taken The Orgnanisation Hostage

Opinions

Opinion: How October 1 brings back to the forefront of public consciousness disputed symbols of statehood in Cameroon

Opinions

Ambazonian-Americans’ political calculus 2022-2024

Opinions

EX-SEPARATIST ACTIVIST SAYS CAMEROUN MUST BURY IGNORANCE AND NEGOTIATE WITH SEPARATISTS

Opinions

How Displaying The Corpse Of Field Marshal Only Makes The Colonial Regime Stupid

Opinions

4 Years After Incarceration Of Sisiku AyukTabe Julius And Co: A Call For Paradigm Shift

Opinions

Of Southern Cameroons As a Geographic Description and Not A Name: Boh Herbert Disagrees Respectfully With Cho Ayaba-

Opinions

Cameroun Colonial Military Forces On Rampage After Mautu Bitter Mission.

Published

15 hours ago

on

 Cameroun Colonial Military Forces On Rampage After Mautu Bitter Mission.

By Mbah Godlove.

It has been a bad day for dozens of French Cameroun soldiers who stormed Mautu, a locality in Fako county where they met their Waterloo.

Earlier in the morning of Friday June 23, Ambazonia Freedom fighters (Fako Moutain Lions) engaged colonial soldiers in a battle the latter left with their heads in between their tails.

Amba Newsline, a sister Ambazonia reporting news platform reported that three colonial soldiers were eliminated in Friday’s fighting, adding that many of them also sustained live threatening injuries.

BN understands that following the defeat, things have not been good for the civilian population of Mautu who have been innocently paying the price of the defeat.

Homes have been destroyed while dozens of ordinary citizens have been tortured and whisked to Buea where they are detained under precarious conditions.

A source told BN that the soldiers blamed locals for not informing them of the danger they found themselves in, losing at least three men in the process.

Consequently, they invited a back up contingent of soldiers who have left denizens in tears hole/day. Meantime, the freedom fighters remain in a high morale as the days ahead look promising as the battle to liberate homeland from colonial occupation.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.

0
    0
    Your Cart
    Your cart is emptyReturn to Shop
    To find out your shipping cost , Please proceed to checkout.
    Continue Shopping