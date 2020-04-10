COVID-19 Scare: Manyu Restoration Fighters Impose Travel Ban

By Mbah Godlove.

Ambazonia fighters in Manyu County, Southern Zone have placed a travel ban as a measure to limit the spread of the Coronavirus.

For nearly two weeks now, the fighters have locked down the Kumba-Mamfe highway to prevent movements in and out of Manyu.

Locals have described the move as timely stressing it protects them from life wasting disease.

Although the decision to ban the movement of people in and out of the County might have come with several challenges, Restoration Fighters see it as the only way to save their populations from COVID-19.

The virus has been confirmed in the Southern Zone with a dead case in Buea and one other infected person in Victoria.

At the time of this report, no case of the Coronavirus has been detected in Manyu County.