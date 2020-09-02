Connect with us

Maiming, Torture, Arbitrary Arrests Erupt In Bamenda As Colonial Forces Go Haywire
Published

9 hours ago

on

By Mbah Godlove

Forces belonging to the colonial regime of French Cameroun have stormed major streets in Bamenda wrecking excruciating pains on unarmed Ambazonians in the city.

Sources in Bamenda revealed that gunshots were heard earlier this Wednesday September 2, forcing economic activities to shutdown.

Wednesday’s deafening gunshots, BaretaNews learnt, were carried out by colonial uniformed officers as revenge over the death of a senior police inspector on Tuesday September 1, during gunfire exchanges with restoration fighters.

Inhabitants of the city of Bamenda were gripped by fear and consternation as they faced a second successive day of terror.

La Republic du Cameroun’s unruly soldiers arbitrarily arrested and tortured several innocent civilians as well as looted property.

Areas such as City Chemist, Food Market, Small Mankon were highly affected by the chaos.

It is unclear the reason behind today’s raids, but some locals accused the forces of occupation for transferring aggression, following a nightmarish confrontation with Ambazonian freedom fighters over 24 hours ago.

  1. Felix Bongjoh

    September 3, 2020 at 1:50 AM

    Acts of torture by the barbaric Camerounian army and its allied accomplices, including all Atanga Nji boys, other fake Amba boys and the Bulu-Beti militia men should be filmed as extensively as possible and disseminated through human rights and humanitarian organizations and networks, as the UN is also sensitized to the continued blood bath and abuses on the ground. As we draw closer to the moment of accountability to the international community and the UN, enough credible evidence will have been built up to indict all culprits. First hand evidence is very important and essential to the indictment of suspected war criminals and all those linked to or directly or indirectly involved in or responsible for all acts of torture, and in particular, those resulting in maiming and death.

