Published

2 days ago

Ambazonian Women Weep as Females in the World Celebrate Emancipation

By Mbah Godlove

Ambazonian Women are said to be among the most affected category of people in the ongoing war of Independence.

The women have been in grief this Monday, March 8 observed as the international day of the woman.

The ongoing liberation conquest has led to the torture and maiming of many an Ambazonian woman.

Most of them have been sexually assaulted, others killed and some rendered homeless by French Cameroun forces.

Some women have equally lost their farmland while others have become widows.

It is against this back-drop that Ambazonian women remain in grief on a day their peers in other countries were celebrating.

These distressed women have called on the international community to resolve the ongoing armed conflict for peace to be restored in Ambazonia.

