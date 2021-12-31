Family Griefs Inconsolably After Colonial Military Tortures Father To Death

By Mbah Godlove

An Ambazonian farmer identified as Valentine Mbila has died under severe torture from colonial soldiers, his family has revealed.

According to family sources, the deceased was whisked off at Mbengwi road, Bamenda while on his way from the farm earlier on December 10, 2021.

As the forces of occupation were busy looting and burning the neighborhood, Mr. Mbila, unfortunately, was returning from the farm at that very moment when he was rounded up.

His family revealed that, all efforts to get to their father were fruitless on till December 27 when they would be told he is battling between life and death in hospital.

“We met him in a precarious state, already being infused with a bag of blood. He later died this December 28,” recounted daughter of the deceased.

For over 24 hours now, the family of the victim has been in tears as they mourn the death of a man who meant everything to them.