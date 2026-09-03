At least two soldiers of La République du Cameroun have reportedly been killed in Buea this Thursday, September 3, 2026. Several others also sustained injuries following attacks attributed to the Mountain Lions.

The attacks reportedly occurred in Muea and Bwitingi, in Buea County. Field reports indicate that the fighters first targeted an LRC checkpoint at Liongo in Muea.

According to the reports, at least two soldiers were killed during the attack. The attackers subsequently extended their operations to other areas of Muea and Bwitingi.

Meanwhile, at least one civilian reportedly died during the ensuing crossfire. At least five other civilians also sustained injuries, according to field sources.

The latest incidents add to a series of attacks targeting LRC security positions across Ambazonia. The attacks come as separatist fighters intensify pressure for the restoration of Ambazonia’s independence.

The developments also come just days before the announced lockdown across Ambazonia. The lockdown is scheduled to run from September 7 to October 4, 2026.

According to the announcement, socioeconomic activities will remain largely suspended during the period. Saturdays and Sundays will reportedly remain exempt from the restrictions.

The lockdown will culminate on October 1, which Ambazonian separatists mark as Ambazonia Independence Day.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews