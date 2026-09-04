The Southern Cameroons Ambazonia United Front has rejected claims that Ambazonians are blocking education across Ambazonia.

In a clarification issued on September 3, 2026, SCAUF said no Ambazonian group is championing a boycott of education.

The group said all Ambazonian groups, including armed groups, support education and the resumption of schools.

According to SCAUF, the dispute concerns the school resumption date announced for Ambazonia. It said the date differs from the one announced by La République du Cameroun.

SCAUF further argued that the different resumption date should not be portrayed as a school boycott. It said such a characterisation is false and misleading.

The group noted that private, mission and community schools have operated across Ambazonia for years. It added that these schools have continued functioning despite the ongoing conflict.

However, SCAUF acknowledged that schools remain affected by the prevailing security situation. It said schools, like other civilian activities, are subject to local security conditions.

The group also said that, in some areas, parents have been advised to keep their children away from government schools. According to SCAUF, such advice is particularly linked to security concerns.

Meanwhile, SCAUF said the General Certificate of Education and other necessary examinations continue to be organised.

The group maintained that Ambazonians support education that does not distort their history. It also said education should not indoctrinate children into accepting second-class citizenship or servitude.

SCAUF said its position remains that education must be protected and children safeguarded. It called for schooling to continue under conditions of safety, dignity and national responsibility.

The clarification was issued by Abdulmalik Bara, SCAUF spokesman, on behalf of the organisation’s Secretariat.