Paul Biya’s Hollow Threats: Ambazonia Will Never Be Intimidated

By Mark Bareta

Paul Biya, the aging dictator of French Cameroun, has once again taken to his podium of lies and empty promises to spew threats against the courageous fighters of Ambazonia. In his end-of-year speech, the so-called “President” blustered about tough times ahead for freedom fighters who refuse to surrender and join his sham Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) centers.

Let us set the record straight: the DDR centers Biya so proudly parades are nothing more than political tools of manipulation—a monumental scam designed to deceive the international community and mask the regime’s oppressive policies. These so-called “empowerment centers” are nothing but glorified detention camps where those duped into surrendering their weapons are left to rot in abject poverty and neglect. Empowerment? What empowerment? The few who have entered these centers live in despair, forgotten and discarded, while Biya and his cronies use their plight as a façade for fake progress.

It is laughable that Biya expects Ambazonian freedom fighters to abandon their legitimate quest for independence and entrust their futures to a regime that has shown nothing but disdain for their people. For over 4 decades, the people of Southern Cameroons have endured marginalization, oppression, and state-sponsored terrorism under Biya’s rule. Does he really think that vague promises of “reintegration” will erase decades of suffering and injustice?

The truth is clear: the DDR centers are not about reconciliation or reintegration—they are about exploitation. They serve as a propaganda tool to prop up Biya’s crumbling regime and distract from the regime’s countless failures. Those who resist and continue to fight for Ambazonia’s independence are not criminals; they are patriots. They fight not for personal gain but for the freedom and dignity of their people.

Biya’s threats are as empty as his promises. For years, he has deployed his brutal military to terrorize and kill innocent civilians, hoping to crush the Ambazonian spirit. Yet, Ambazonia stands stronger than ever. The resilience of our people and the determination of our fighters have proven time and again that we will not bow to dictatorship.

If Biya truly believes that hollow threats and political scams can break Ambazonia’s resolve, he is living in a fantasy. The path to Ambazonian independence is irreversible. The world is watching, and history will judge Biya not as a peacemaker but as the architect of a failed colonial regime desperately clinging to power.

As 2025 begins, let Biya and his handlers hear this loud and clear: Ambazonia will not surrender. The fight for freedom and justice will continue until every inch of our land is liberated from the grip of tyranny. Biya’s time is running out, and no amount of propaganda or political trickery will save him from the reckoning that awaits.

Ambazonia rises. Independence is non-negotiable.