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The lockdown across Ambazonia has brought socioeconomic activities to a near standstill, with businesses and public transport largely disrupted.

Across the territory this Tuesday, September 8, 2026, residents have observed the lockdown announced by Ambazonia fighters as part of the ongoing resistance.

The action is not intended to destroy education or permanently stop school activities in Ambazonia.

Instead, Ambazonia fighters say the lockdown aims to show La République du Cameroun the people’s frustration.

They want the government to understand that the people remain deeply dissatisfied with the continued political and military situation in Ambazonia.

In Buea, the capital of Fako County, the Cameroon government responded by tightening security across the city.

Soldiers of the Rapid Intervention Battalion were deployed in several neighbourhoods as schools and businesses remained shuttered.

Meanwhile, a drone continued flying over Buea, reportedly monitoring several areas, particularly locations around schools.

On the roads, only a few taxis were seen operating, according to BaretaNews.

Despite the heavy military presence, Buea remained calm. No major security incidents were reported.

The lockdown comes ahead of the annual October 1 Independence Day celebrations in Ambazonia.

According to the Ambazonian position, the 2026/2027 school year will begin in October after the Independence Day celebrations.

The timing reflects the view that education will continue while the resistance maintains pressure to restore Ambazonia’s independence.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews    

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