A young woman who had given birth was taken into custody after the newborn was discovered dead in a drainage channel. A disturbing incident in Kumba, Meme Division in the Southwest Region, has left residents concerned after a newborn baby was found dead in a gutter on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

The discovery came shortly after a young woman in the area had given birth. Sources say the woman was subsequently arrested and taken into custody as authorities began investigating the circumstances surrounding the newborn’s death.

Unconfirmed accounts circulating about the incident allege that the baby was placed inside the drainage channel and struck with a stone. However, these claims have not been independently verified, and investigators are yet to establish exactly how the newborn died.

The circumstances surrounding the birth and what happened immediately afterwards are also unclear. Authorities are expected to determine whether the woman was alone at the time of the birth and how the baby ended up in the gutter.

As of the latest reports, it was not clear whether an autopsy or other medical examination had been conducted to establish the precise cause of death. It was also unclear whether authorities had brought formal charges against the woman.

The case has drawn attention in Kumba, with residents awaiting further information from authorities.

The investigation is ongoing, and the findings are expected to shed light on the events leading to the newborn’s death and determine whether anyone should be held criminally responsible.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews