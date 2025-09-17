Occupation forces continue their reign of terror, stripping innocent Ambazonians of dignity while the world remains silent.

This Tuesday, September 15, 2025, in Ekona, under the Muyuka subdivision in the South West of Ambazonia, the world witnessed yet another scene of humiliation that has become the daily reality of an oppressed people. Hundreds of old men, women, and even children were rounded up by elements of La République du Cameroun’s elite force—the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR)—and subjected to degrading treatment in the open.

The images are chilling: civilians, stripped of dignity, forced to sit on wet grass like prisoners, watched over by heavily armed soldiers. These are not combatants. They are farmers, traders, mothers, fathers, children—ordinary people whose only “crime” is living in a land marked for conquest.

For years, the people of Ambazonia have been denied the basic protections guaranteed under international law. Instead of safety, they have been met with collective punishment, military terror, and state-sanctioned humiliation. The BIR, infamous for brutality, has become the tool of La République’s occupation—its mission not to protect, but to break the spirit of the people. What happened in Ekona is not an isolated incident. It is part of a broader pattern of repression: arbitrary arrests, burning of villages, forced displacement, summary executions, and now the systematic humiliation of civilians. Forcing elders and women to the ground under the gaze of armed men is not security—it is intimidation, a tactic meant to instil fear and silence.

But humiliation cannot erase the truth. These images are a powerful reminder that the struggle of Ambazonia is not an invention but a lived reality. Every face in that crowd carries the weight of injustice. Every child forced to sit on muddy ground is a testament to the cruelty of an occupation that has lost its moral compass.

While such atrocities continue, the silence of the international community emboldens the perpetrators. The people of Ambazonia cry out, but their voices are muffled under the noise of geopolitics and the complacency of those who could intervene. Yet, silence in the face of humiliation is complicity.

Ekona is a warning. A people cannot be forever humiliated into submission. History shows that oppression breeds resistance, and resistance breeds liberation. The colonial regime may deploy its soldiers and its guns, but it cannot extinguish the will of a people to stand free.

The images from Ekona should haunt every conscience. They should spark outrage, solidarity, and renewed calls for justice. Because no child, no woman, no elder should be forced to endure such indignity simply for existing in their homeland.

By Lucas Muma