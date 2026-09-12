As Ambazonians observed the latest lockdown, reports of alleged extortion and harassment by La République du Cameroun forces surfaced from checkpoints across the territory.

The lockdown paralysed economic and social activities in several parts of Ambazonia. However, travellers moving through permitted routes reported a different reality at security checkpoints.

From Buea to Bamenda, Kumbo to Nkambe, Limbe to Mamfe, travellers described checkpoints as places of fear, interrogation, and alleged illegal payments.

One traveller using the Bamenda Ring Road said the situation around Kumbo has become particularly difficult.

The traveller works for a construction company in Nkambe and regularly uses the Kumbo-Nkambe road.

According to him, the mixed security checkpoint at the Welcome to Kumbo area has become a major source of harassment.

“The military men there disturb passengers more than any other person,” he said.

He alleged that officers routinely check passengers’ phones before demanding money from some travellers.

He further claimed that officers accuse travellers of being fraudulent without presenting evidence.

“They will keep you there as long as they want and later demand money from you,” he said.

The traveller said security personnel have detained him more than four times without establishing any wrongdoing.

He also alleged that his phone has been searched repeatedly while travelling along the route.

He described the practice as another burden on civilians already struggling with the consequences of the armed conflict.

Across Ambazonia, similar complaints have continued to emerge from road users who pass through security checkpoints.

In Bamenda, travellers have raised concerns about repeated stops along major entry and exit routes.

Some residents say routine identity checks have increasingly become opportunities for officers to demand money.

In Buea, commuters have also complained about prolonged checks and questioning at security control points.

Residents say the situation becomes particularly tense when officers inspect phones or personal belongings.

In Limbe, some travelers have expressed similar frustrations over security checks along major roads linking the city with other parts of Ambazonia.

In Mamfe, residents and travellers have also complained about the pressure created by numerous security controls along road corridors.

For many civilians, the problem is not the existence of security checkpoints.

Instead, they question what they describe as the conduct of some personnel operating them.

One Bamenda resident said checkpoints have become “another tax on ordinary people.”

He said travellers often carry small amounts of money for transport and food.

“Once they stop you and demand money, you have little choice,” he said.

Another concerned Ambazonian from Buea said phone searches have created serious privacy concerns.

She said civilians should not be treated as criminals simply because they are travelling during a lockdown period.

A Limbe resident similarly described the situation as frustrating.

He said civilians already face economic hardship and cannot afford repeated payments at checkpoints.

In Mamfe, another traveller said security personnel sometimes keep passengers waiting for extended periods.

He questioned why civilians should remain stranded when officers have found no evidence against them.

Meanwhile, residents in Bamenda say the situation has deepened distrust between civilians and security forces.

The complaints come as Ambazonians continue to endure the effects of a conflict that has lasted for nearly a decade.

The lockdown itself has sharply reduced movement and commercial activity in several areas.

Businesses have closed. Roads have become quieter. Public spaces have emptied.

Yet, according to concerned residents, the pressure on civilians does not stop at the lockdown.

Instead, some travellers say they face additional pressure whenever they encounter security forces.

For many Ambazonians, the contradiction is difficult to ignore.

They say civilians are expected to respect security restrictions while also facing alleged extortion from some officers enforcing those restrictions.

Reported practices include phone searches, prolonged questioning, detention, and demands for money.

Residents say such actions further damage the already fragile relationship between civilians and the security forces.

They also argue that indiscriminate harassment can create resentment instead of improving security.

Authorities have repeatedly maintained that security deployments are necessary because of the ongoing armed conflict.

However, residents insist that security operations must respect civilians’ rights and dignity.

The allegations from Kumbo therefore form part of a wider concern being expressed across Ambazonia.

From Buea and Limbe in Fako County to Bamenda and Kumbo in Mezam and Bui, travellers continue to demand accountability.

The same concerns extend to Mamfe, Nkambe, and other areas where checkpoints remain part of everyday life.

For civilians, the message is becoming increasingly clear.

Security cannot be used to justify unchecked harassment or demands for money.

Residents are calling on authorities to investigate allegations of extortion and arbitrary detention.

They also want officers found responsible for abuses to face disciplinary action.

As the lockdown continues to expose the depth of public frustration, checkpoint experiences are adding another layer to the crisis.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews