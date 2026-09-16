Verla Fabrice was the fourth victim to die following the shooting behind PMI Nkwen in Bamenda.

The remains of Verla Fabrice, 23 years old, have arrived in Jakiri, Bui Division, ahead of his burial.

He was among three persons shot when suspected separatist fighters opened fire at a drinking spot behind PMI Nkwen in Bamenda III Subdivision on Monday, September 14, 2026.

The incident claimed three lives. His remains have now been returned to Jakiri, where he will be laid to rest.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews