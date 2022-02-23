Population Express Disdain As Colonial Governor Downplays Bamenda killings

By Mbah Godlove

Some Ambazonians in Bamenda, capital of the Northern Zone say they are unhappy after colonial Governor refused to provide information about a uniformed officer who gunned down two unarmed civilians in the City.

The victims who included Tala Ibrahim, proprietor of Mawa Hotel and his friend, Che Henry were having a moment of relaxation in Bamenda when a colonial soldier suddenly opened fire on them about 24 hours ago, BaretaNews has learned.

While relatives, friends and sympathisers are grieving over the brutal murder of the two friends, Northern zone’s colonial Governor on his part is siding with the oppressor; a situation which has left many a Bamenda denizen antagonised.

Instead of exposing the killer and letting him pay for his crime as the people expected, the French Cameroun administrator instead played the ostrich by focusing on the victims.

At the time of this report, the colonial agent of occupation had vehemently refused to reveal any information about the killer’s identity or his rank.

This action has made many locals to think that the issue will be over looked as has been the case for the past five years.

Colonial agents brutally kill unarmed civilians and go unpunished.

Ambazonians say they are tired of the system, adding that, only an independent country could see respect for the sanctity of human life.