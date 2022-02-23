Connect with us

News

Population Express Disdain As Colonial Governor Downplays Bamenda killings
Advertisement

News

Ekondo-Titi Attack: Ayaba Cho Claims Responsibility

News

High Level Of hypocrisy As French Cameroun Calls On On Russia And Ukraine To Dialogue Over Deepening Crisis

News

Colonial Soldiers Police Ambazonia Teachers For Decrying Poor Working Conditions

News

Ambazonians Decry Rising Prices Of Basic Commodities

News

Ambazonians Grieve As Vibrant Lawmaker Senator Kemende Is Laid To Rest

News

Girl Dies In Buea After Allegedly Committing Abortion

News

New Administration Of French Cameroun's Football Federation Forsakes Anglophones; Agbor Balla Stinks Back At Eto'o

News

Kidnappers Rape Buea Lady For 600,000 CFA Ransom

News

Okoyong College Burning Spurs Consternation In Mamfe

News

Population Express Disdain As Colonial Governor Downplays Bamenda killings

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Population Express Disdain As Colonial Governor Downplays Bamenda killings

By Mbah Godlove

Some Ambazonians in Bamenda, capital of the Northern Zone say they are unhappy after colonial Governor refused to provide information about a uniformed officer who gunned down two unarmed civilians in the City.

The victims who included Tala Ibrahim, proprietor of Mawa Hotel and his friend, Che Henry were having a moment of relaxation in Bamenda when a colonial soldier suddenly opened fire on them about 24 hours ago, BaretaNews has learned.

While relatives, friends and sympathisers are grieving over the brutal murder of the two friends, Northern zone’s colonial Governor on his part is siding with the oppressor; a situation which has left many a Bamenda denizen antagonised.

Instead of exposing the killer and letting him pay for his crime as the people expected, the French Cameroun administrator instead played the ostrich by focusing on the victims.

At the time of this report, the colonial agent of occupation had vehemently refused to reveal any information about the killer’s identity or his rank.

This action has made many locals to think that the issue will be over looked as has been the case for the past five years.

Colonial agents brutally kill unarmed civilians and go unpunished.

Ambazonians say they are tired of the system, adding that, only an independent country could see respect for the sanctity of human life.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.