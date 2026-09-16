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Ndefoin Gerald died after armed men opened fire on a bus in Nkwen.

A passenger identified as Ndefoin Gerald has been killed and a bus driver wounded after armed men opened fire on a vehicle at New Road, Nkwen, in Bamenda III Subdivision, on the morning of Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Gerald was travelling to Douala when the bus was intercepted, and the attackers questioned passengers about their destinations.

Witnesses said the attackers later demanded to see the driver, identified as Chiaboh. Both men attempted to flee as the gunmen approached before the attackers opened fire.

Gerald was shot and later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Chiaboh was also wounded and taken for treatment.

Gerald, popularly known as Bobe Gerald, was a native of Belo in Boyo Division.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews  

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