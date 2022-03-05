High Level Of hypocrisy As French Cameroun Calls On On Russia And Ukraine To Dialogue Over Deepening Crisis

By Mbah Godlove

A recent call from la Republique du Cameroun Authorities for Russia and Ukraine to engage in a frank dialogue as a panacea to end the on going tension has not gone well with some Ambazonians.

On Tuesday March 1, French Cameroun communication minister René Emmanuel Sadi in a release, entreated Russia and Ukraine authorities to initiate a genuine dialogue as a cine qua non to deescalate the rising tension between the two states.

Following the colonial officer’s outing, Ambazonians have not been happy as French Cameroun is yet to initiate such a dialogue to resolve the on going liberation war.

According to them, French Cameroun is perishing virtue and practicing vice as the Ambazonian war of restoration now nears a sixth year.

“When such calls are made by people who can not practice what they say, it is nothing but hypocrisy,” said a Buea based resident.

Many are of the opinion that, French Cameroon should resolve it problem with Ambazonia before ever thinking of making any statement on the Russia- Ukraine rift.