News
High Level Of hypocrisy As French Cameroun Calls On On Russia And Ukraine To Dialogue Over Deepening Crisis
High Level Of hypocrisy As French Cameroun Calls On On Russia And Ukraine To Dialogue Over Deepening Crisis
By Mbah Godlove
A recent call from la Republique du Cameroun Authorities for Russia and Ukraine to engage in a frank dialogue as a panacea to end the on going tension has not gone well with some Ambazonians.
On Tuesday March 1, French Cameroun communication minister René Emmanuel Sadi in a release, entreated Russia and Ukraine authorities to initiate a genuine dialogue as a cine qua non to deescalate the rising tension between the two states.
Following the colonial officer’s outing, Ambazonians have not been happy as French Cameroun is yet to initiate such a dialogue to resolve the on going liberation war.
According to them, French Cameroun is perishing virtue and practicing vice as the Ambazonian war of restoration now nears a sixth year.
“When such calls are made by people who can not practice what they say, it is nothing but hypocrisy,” said a Buea based resident.
Many are of the opinion that, French Cameroon should resolve it problem with Ambazonia before ever thinking of making any statement on the Russia- Ukraine rift.