Careless Planning in Nkwen Leaves Amba Citizens Counting Losses After Taxi Wipes Out New Power Lines

The people of Ground Zero, particularly in Nkwen, have once again been reminded that under La République, even the smallest relief comes without protection. In Mile 6, Bocom, hope rose just two weeks ago when electricity finally returned to a community long abandoned to darkness. Today, that same hope lies in ruins.

What was meant to signal progress has quickly turned into another tale of neglect.

In Bocom, Mile 6 Nkwen, residents woke up in shock after a taxi rammed into newly installed infrastructure, destroying poles and cutting off power instantly. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, has plunged the area back into blackout, exposing once more the fragile nature of so-called development imposed on Ambazonian soil.

Just fourteen days earlier, the same community had celebrated what they believed was a turning point. Songs, smiles, and relief filled the air as electricity was restored. That moment has now become a bitter memory.

Residents say the crash was sudden, but the damage it caused raises deeper concerns.

Many in the neighbourhood are questioning the reckless way the installations were done. There were no protective barriers. There were no buffers between the road and critical infrastructure. Nothing to shield the equipment from even the most basic risks. What should have been secured was left exposed.

A simple accident became a full-blown disaster.

This is the reality many Ambazonians face. Public services arrive without durability. There is no long-term vision. No maintenance culture. No emergency response plan. What is presented as development often collapses at the slightest pressure.

One frustrated resident summed it up clearly. The same light they celebrated just days ago has now vanished. The pain is not just about electricity. It is about a system that gives with one hand and takes away with the other.

Small businesses in Mile 6, Bocom, have again shut down. Homes have returned to darkness. Daily life is disrupted. And as always, no clear timeline has been given for repairs.

For many, the incident is not just an accident. It is a warning.

Every community in Ambazonia remains at risk of the same fate if we continue to deploy infrastructure without protection. Today it is Bocom. Tomorrow, it could be any other quarter in Bamenda or beyond.

The people are now asking the real question.

Why bring light without securing it?

Until that question is answered, the cycle of hope and disappointment will continue to define life under occupation in Ambazonia.

Lucas Muma l BaretaNews