Informed Patriot Urges Resilience, Advocates for Unity in Ambazonia’s Freedom Struggle

By Mbah Godlove

Amidst the ongoing challenges faced by the Ambazonian freedom movement, one patriotic voice underscores the necessity of resilience and unity.

Known affectionately as Brother Tche, a respected historian within the Ambazonian community, emphasizes the inevitability of setbacks on the path to success. Drawing parallels to the biblical narrative of Abraham, he reminds his compatriots that adversity is a natural part of progress.

In a recent audio message circulating on social media, Brother Tche delivers a poignant call for perseverance, urging Ambazonians not to be swayed by distractions. He acknowledges the presence of disagreements among restoration forces but stresses the imperative of setting aside differences in pursuit of a common goal. Emphasizing the need for unity, he likens Ambazonians to the twelve tribes of Israel, advocating for solidarity against their shared adversaries.

Expressing concern over internal conflicts spilling onto social media platforms, the patriot underscores the importance of resolving differences through constructive dialogue, away from the public eye. By maintaining a united front, he believes Ambazonians can uphold the integrity of their struggle for independence.

In the face of adversity, Brother Tche’s message serves as a rallying cry for patience, focus, and unwavering dedication to the cause of Ambazonia’s liberation.