At least one military officer of La République du Cameroun has reportedly been killed in Buea.

The incident occurred Thursday, September 24, 2026, around the busy Las Vegas Street area.

According to local reports, Ambazonian fighters confronted the military despite a heavy security presence.

The fighters reportedly moved through the Molyko area searching for military personnel.

As a result, several military personnel reportedly fled the streets as the fighters intensified their operation.

Sources say the fighters are retaliating against recent killings of civilians across the territory.

They reportedly cited the killing of three civilians in Ekona among the incidents prompting the response.

Meanwhile, the security situation remained tense around Molyko and surrounding areas.

The reported incident comes days before Ambazonia’s Independence Day on October 1, 2026.

Across Ambazonia, preparations are reportedly underway for celebrations marking the territory’s independence declaration.



By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews