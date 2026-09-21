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Ambazonia’s Interim Government has announced plans to reconstitute itself as the Ambazonia People’s Liberation Authority (APLA), setting out a proposed institutional shift from an interim governmental structure to what it describes as a unified liberation authority.

A press release supplied to BaretaNews, dated 22 September 2026 and bearing the signature of Dabney Yerima, identified as Vice President, presents the transition as a new phase in the movement’s pursuit of self-determination.

The document is dated one day after this report’s publication on 21 September. This report describes the announcement in that document; it does not establish that the transition has already taken effect.

From Interim Government to APLA

The release describes the move as an “institutional reconstitution,” arguing that nearly a decade of political mobilisation, resistance and diplomatic engagement requires a different organisational structure.

“The transition to the Ambazonia People’s Liberation Authority (APLA) signifies more than a change of nomenclature.”

According to the statement, the proposed authority is intended to improve national coordination and international engagement while maintaining continuity with the movement’s existing political mission.

The release presents the new structure as a means of bringing greater coherence to the pursuit of Ambazonian aspirations. Its language emphasises organised institutional authority, collective purpose and a continuing commitment to self-determination.

Implementation still to follow

The announcement refers to an approved Transition Document and an accompanying Constitutional and Institutional Framework. It says these documents establish the proposed authority’s foundations, structure, guiding principles and operational direction.

However, the release does not give a calendar date for completing the process. Instead, it states:

“The transition shall take effect immediately upon completion of the implementation phase.”

That distinction matters: the announcement sets out an intended change, while its own wording makes the effective transition dependent on completion of implementation. The accompanying documents were not included in the material supplied for this report.

A call for unity—but questions remain

The statement says the reconstitution is intended to strengthen unity among Ambazonians and support efforts towards greater national cohesion and coordinated action. It describes APLA as a platform through which the people can advance their aspirations with renewed collective resolve.

The release does not list a new leadership team, explain how existing offices will change, or identify other organisations that have formally joined the proposed authority. It therefore does not, by itself, establish a merger of all Ambazonian movements or agreement across their different leadership structures.

The practical questions now concern who will lead APLA, how its institutions will operate, how participation will be organised, and when the implementation phase will end.

Continuity of the self-determination claim

In explaining its political position, the Interim Government cites the United Nations Charter, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and UN General Assembly Resolution 1514. The release invokes those instruments in support of its claim to external self-determination; it does not announce any new UN decision or international recognition of APLA.

For supporters, the announcement sets out the prospect of a significant organisational change. Whether that change delivers the unity and coordination described in the statement will depend on the framework’s implementation and the response of other actors.

Source: Press release supplied to BaretaNews, headed “The Interim Government of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia announces its institutional reconstitution and transition to the Ambazonia People’s Liberation Authority (APLA),” dated 22 September 2026 and bearing Dabney Yerima’s signature.

Featured photograph: Sisiku Ayuk Julius Tabe, BaretaNews archive. The release reported here bears Dabney Yerima’s signature.