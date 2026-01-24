The Divisional Officer of Galim-Tignere, Patrice Joël Nariki, his wife, and three of their children have died in a devastating house fire that occurred during the night of January 23 to 24, 2026, in the Adamaoua Region.

According to local sources, the fire broke out late at night in the kitchen of the Divisional Officer’s official residence. The flames spread rapidly to other parts of the building, trapping the family inside.

Neighbors rushed to the scene after noticing the fire and attempted to rescue the occupants. Despite their efforts, the Divisional Officer, his wife, and three of their children could not be saved.

Two other children reportedly survived the incident after neighbours managed to pull them out of the burning house. They were immediately assisted and later taken for medical care.

The bodies of the victims were transferred to the Regional Hospital in Ngaounderé. Administrative and security authorities have opened inquiries into the incident.

For now, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown. However, local opinion suggests the possibility of a criminal act or a case of score-settling. No official conclusion has yet been communicated.

Patrice Joël Nariki was originally from the Kadey Department in the East Region of Cameroon. He was widely described by colleagues and residents as a humble and approachable administrator who maintained close ties with ordinary citizens.

His death leaves the Galim-Tignere district without a Divisional Officer and has plunged the local administration into mourning. In Ndelélé District, where he was considered a respected son and elite, grief has been deep and widespread.

Authorities are expected to provide further details as investigations continue.

By Lucas Muma