Ambazonian Commanders Unite Against French Cameroun Ahead Of Disbanded 20 May Celebration
Ambazonian Commanders Unite Against French Cameroun Ahead Of Disbanded 20 May Celebration

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Ambazonian Commanders Unite Against French Cameroun Ahead Of Disbanded 20 May Celebration

By Mbah Godlove

Less than 72 hours before French Cameroun’s enablers risk their lives to observe the colonial May 20 Unity Day in Ambazonia, Ambazonian Commanders have thought them the real meaning of Unity.

Dozens of Commanders, Generals, and Field Martials recently converged in the Southern Zone under the banner of the APL, to mark out a clear roadmap intended to kick out colonial soldiers in Ambazonia.

Under the stewardship of FM Grandpa who was designated Supreme Commander at the end of the convention, the Commanders unanimously agreed to depart from any influence from the diaspora, but focus on the liberation of Homeland.

They all came to the conclusion that they would no longer consider themselves as people from different camps, but as the patriotic Liberation army championing the course to free their people from the bondage of occupation of French Cameroun.

The convention which started with a military parade killed the enthusiasm that was already boiling in the minds of some betrayals that opted to have dared to go celebrate.

He or she who would dare to participate in any activity on May 20 would be hunted and extinct from the ecosystem of the long, but ending and successful struggle.

