Ambazonia Takes Historic Step in Washington: Friends of Ambazonia Signs High-Level Lobbying Contract on Capitol Hill

By James Agbor | BaretaNews

Washington, D.C. — Thursday, January 22, 2026

In a decisive and historic move that could redefine the international trajectory of the Ambazonian liberation struggle, Friends of Ambazonia Inc. on Thursday formally signed a lobbying contract with Washington and Madison LLC, a renowned lobbying firm based in Washington, D.C.

The landmark agreement was signed at 2:30pm EST on Capitol Hill by Dr. Emmanuel Nji Tita, President and Chief Executive Officer of Friends of Ambazonia Inc., acting on behalf of the organisation’s representatives in the United States and across the global Ambazonian diaspora. Representing Washington and Madison LLC was its Chief Executive Officer and lead lobbyist, Comrade Elias Gerasoulis.

A critical moment in a nine-year war

The signing comes at a moment many Ambazonians describe as existential. Nine years into what activists and rights groups have repeatedly described as a genocidal campaign by the Republic of Cameroun, Ambazonia remains unrecognised internationally, while its people continue to endure arbitrary arrests, illegal detentions, mass displacement, sexual violence, and sustained military repression.

“This 2026 is not just another year,” sources within Friends of Ambazonia told BaretaNews. “It marks nine years of bloodshed, nine years of suffering, and nine years of global silence. Acting fast and acting decisively is no longer optional—it is a necessity.”

Against this backdrop, the decision to engage a powerful and experienced lobbying firm in the heart of U.S. political power is being hailed by supporters as a strategic turning point.

Who is Comrade Elias Gerasoulis?

Comrade Elias Gerasoulis is widely regarded as one of the most effective lobbyists for African causes in Washington. His portfolio includes advocacy for African revolutionary movements, independence struggles, and decolonisation initiatives, earning him respect across both governmental and liberation circles.

Speaking after the signing, Gerasoulis expressed confidence and optimism:

“It is an honor to work with Dr. Emmanuel Nji Tita and Friends of Ambazonia Inc. to bring freedom and independence to the people of Ambazonia. Dr. Emmanuel Nji Tita has distinguished himself amongst the Ambazonian leadership, whom I am very familiar with. I have been greatly impressed by his leadership abilities, his personality, and the team he has assembled. I am confident we will succeed with this initiative, and I look forward to celebrating with all of you in a free and independent Ambazonia.” A clear mission for 2026

Friends of Ambazonia Inc. has made no attempt to blur its objectives. According to its leadership, the 2026 mission is singular and uncompromising:

International recognition of the Republic of Ambazonia as an independent state , and

The complete withdrawal of Republic of Cameroun colonial administrators and military forces from Ambazonian territory.

Dr. Emmanuel Nji Tita described the contract as a move from rhetoric to action, signalling a new phase in international engagement after years of grassroots mobilisation and diaspora advocacy.

Call to the people

Friends of Ambazonia Inc. has issued a strong call to all Southern Cameroonians—at home and in the diaspora—to get involved, stressing that diplomatic victories are only possible with unified popular backing.

As the struggle enters its ninth year, many observers believe this Washington engagement could finally force Ambazonia onto the desks of lawmakers, diplomats, and global power brokers who have so far remained silent.

A struggle that refuses to die

For a people long told to wait, endure, and suffer quietly, Thursday’s signing represents something deeper than a contract. It is a declaration that Ambazonia’s cause will no longer be confined to the margins of international politics.

Long live the people of Ambazonia.

Short live the struggle.

Ambazonia’s Independence is NOW.

