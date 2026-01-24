Panic gripped the Muea neighbourhood of Buea early Saturday morning, January 24, 2026, following a suspected child trafficking incident that led to the arrest of four men, including a taxi driver.

According to eyewitness accounts, three young men arrived in the area in a taxi and allegedly attempted to abduct two children. Residents became suspicious when they noticed the men were dressed in outfits resembling police gear, including bulletproof vests, even though they failed to properly identify themselves.

The situation quickly escalated as alert community members intervened, forcing the suspected abduction attempt to fail. An angry crowd apprehended the suspects, with two of the young men reportedly beaten before security forces arrived at the scene. A third suspect was rescued by the police and taken into custody.

Further reports indicate that one of the suspects was wearing clothing closely resembling that of a police officer, a detail that heightened fear and suspicion among residents already on edge over rising child trafficking concerns.

All four individuals, including the taxi driver, were later transported to the Muea Police Station. Police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing to determine the identities of the suspects, their motives, and whether they are linked to a wider criminal network.

The incident has left the Muea community shaken, renewing calls for vigilance and stronger measures to protect children from trafficking and other related crimes.

By Lucas Muma