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A colonial military officer of La République du Cameroun has been neutralised in Small Mankon, Bamenda, this afternoon.

Local reports say Ambazonia fighters carried out the incident.

The officer was reportedly guarding a financial institution when the attack occurred.

Meanwhile, heavy military deployment has been observed around Small Mankon following the incident.

Consequently, traffic into and out of the area has reportedly stalled.

The identity and condition of the military officer remain unknown.

As of press time, authorities had not publicly commented on the reported shooting.

More details are expected as information continues to emerge.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews 

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