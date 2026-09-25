The Colonial Senior Divisional Officer of Mezam County, Simon Emile Mooh, has imposed a countywide curfew.

He also banned undeclared meetings and public manifestations until further notice.

The decision appears in a prefectural order signed on September 23, 2026.

According to the order, the measures respond to public order and security concerns.

The directive also cites Cameroon’s laws governing meetings, public manifestations, and the maintenance of public order.

However, the timing of the order has drawn attention among Ambazonians.

The order comes days before Ambazonia marks its Independence Day on October 1, 2026.

The measures effectively restrict public gatherings ahead of the planned independence celebrations.

Under the directive, anyone violating the ban faces punishment under Cameroon’s laws.

Meanwhile, the Mezam Divisional Officer, Gendarmerie Group Commander, and Bamenda Central Police Commissioner must enforce the order.

The development comes amid heightened security across Ambazonia ahead of October 1 celebrations.