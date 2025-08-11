Ndifor Richard Defends Joshua Osih Against Smear Campaign

By Andre Momo,

Ndifor Richard, a prominent civil society activist and the Social Democratic Front (SDF) deputy coordinator for political education and training, has issued a scathing rebuke of what he describes as a “smear campaign” targeting SDF presidential candidate Joshua Osih. In a statement shared with Mimi Mefo Info (MMI), Ndifor decried the attacks as neither healthy nor fair, accusing detractors of distorting Osih’s actions to undermine his candidacy ahead of the October 2025 presidential election.

The controversy stems from a bipartisan letter Osih co-signed years ago alongside members of the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM). The letter, addressed to the United States Congress, called for the repatriation of individuals responsible for heinous crimes, including killings and kidnappings in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions. Critics have since weaponized this letter, alleging that Osih targeted Anglophones or sought to silence supporters of the Anglophone cause—a narrative Ndifor vehemently rejects.

“It was about ensuring that those who spilt innocent blood—those who turned classrooms into killing fields—face justice,” Ndifor declared, emphasizing that the letter’s intent was to hold perpetrators of violence accountable, not to vilify any community. He condemned the misrepresentation of Osih’s actions as a deliberate attempt to sow division and tarnish the reputation of a leader dedicated to serving Cameroonians.

Ndifor argued that the attacks on Osih reflect a broader pattern of political sabotage aimed at weakening the SDF’s campaign. He called out the dishonesty of those perpetuating the narrative, noting that the letter’s true purpose was to address the human tragedy of violence in the Anglophone regions, such as the brutal murders of schoolchildren in Kumba and Ekondo Titi. “Those who are trying to weaponize this letter owe it to the victims to tell the truth,” he urged, challenging detractors to publish the full letter to reveal its focus on justice for victims, not division.

The activist also defended Osih’s decision to collaborate with CPDM MPs, arguing that bipartisan cooperation on matters of national interest—such as protecting citizens from violence—is a sign of political maturity, not betrayal. “CPDM MPs are fellow Cameroonians, not devils,” Ndifor stated, highlighting that such collaboration is standard in democratic systems worldwide.

As Cameroon approaches a pivotal election, Ndifor called for a debate grounded in truth and unity, urging citizens to reject propaganda and focus on the SDF’s vision for a just and inclusive future. “Politics should be about vision, leadership, and service, not tearing down those who stand for justice,” he concluded, reaffirming his support for Osih’s candidacy and the SDF’s commitment to a united Cameroon.