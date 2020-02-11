BaretaNews

Ambazonians Massively Boycott French Cameroun’s Youth Day Celebration

By Mbah Godlove

Ceremonial grounds chosen to host activities of the 54th edition of French Cameroun’s Youth Day

across Ambazonia have remained empty as the people observe another day of a lockdown announced by Ambazonia Forces.

Prior to the February 11 colonial Youth Day celebration, the Yaounde regime, just like during a recent dubious twin local elections had ferried in French Cameroun civilians and soldiers to take part in Tuesday’s nonevent.

Major streets across Southern Cameroons have remained desserted as inhabitants remain indoors, hoping to be freed from colonial oppression.

In Kumba, Meme County of the Southern Zone, some CPDM supporters took part in a march pass activity which lasted for barely five minutes.

Today’s huge boycott, some youth say, follows dictator Paul Biya’s empty content televised address in which he remained unrepentant towards attrocies metted on Ambazonians by his unruly soldiers.

Meantime, some historians have opined that the regime’s choice to observe February 11 as Youth Day is aimed at twisting historical facts.

To them, the day would rather have been celebrated only across Southern Cameroons given that on February 11, 1961, the people took part in a UN organised plebiscite to determine their fate since it was still a UN Trust Territory under Britain. A move which has been truncated and instead culminated into annexation

The boycott and empty stadium was the same across villages, communities in Southern Cameroons