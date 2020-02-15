Ambazonia Lockdown Extincts SDF
By Mbah Godlove
A five-day lockdown announced by Ambazonian fighters to obstruct local colonial elections in their territory has crippled the Social Democratic Front (SDF) party.
Militants of the Anglophone opposition party who are nationally tagged as enablers were taken aback when they got hold of results of the fraudulent municipal and legislative elections.
The gangster ruling CPDM party of dictator Paul Biya fraudulently claimed nearly sixty local councils in Ambazonia, leaving just Bamenda II and III for the compromised SDF.
Prior to the illegal elections, calls heightened across Southern Cameroons and beyond that SDF’s National Chairman, Ni John Fru Ndi should withdraw his parliamentarians and senators from French Cameroun’s lower and upper houses of assembly as a sign of empathy to victims of the ongoing Biya-declared deadly war.
The Biya regime’s opposition puppet, Ni John Fru Ndi unequivocally shunned the people’s clarion call to boycott the elections.
The party’s decision to run in the disbanded elections of Sunday, February 09, 2020, has left many a militant worried as the party risks being exterminated from Ambazonia’s political sphere.
Felix Bongjoh
February 16, 2020 at 2:17 AM
From one genocidal act to another perpetrated by La Republique du Cameroun (LRC) in Ambazonia, it should be clear now to the world that LRC is waging a total war of extermination, Ambazonian populations being gradually wiped out. As recently as yesterday, a family of 8 children were burnt alive in Ngarbu-Ntembu (Donga-Mantung). This sudden vindictive spate of violence can only be attributed to the fact that Ambazonians have responded massively to the lockdown – a fact that clearly shows the world that Ambazonia is no longer part of LRC. As a result, LRC is prepared to go any lengths to perpetrate further violence and acts of genocide. LRC at this stage is simply buying time in the face of increasing resistance from Ambazonia. Ambazonian troops are circumscribed within their territory struggling to protect vulnerable Ambazonian civilians, while LRC BIR terrorist groups and Bulu-Beti militia men are fleeing the well armed Ambazonia troops and targeting unarmed civilians like those in Ngarbu-Ntembu (Donga-Mantung).