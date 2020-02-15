Ambazonia Lockdown Extincts SDF

By Mbah Godlove

A five-day lockdown announced by Ambazonian fighters to obstruct local colonial elections in their territory has crippled the Social Democratic Front (SDF) party.

Militants of the Anglophone opposition party who are nationally tagged as enablers were taken aback when they got hold of results of the fraudulent municipal and legislative elections.

The gangster ruling CPDM party of dictator Paul Biya fraudulently claimed nearly sixty local councils in Ambazonia, leaving just Bamenda II and III for the compromised SDF.

Prior to the illegal elections, calls heightened across Southern Cameroons and beyond that SDF’s National Chairman, Ni John Fru Ndi should withdraw his parliamentarians and senators from French Cameroun’s lower and upper houses of assembly as a sign of empathy to victims of the ongoing Biya-declared deadly war.

The Biya regime’s opposition puppet, Ni John Fru Ndi unequivocally shunned the people’s clarion call to boycott the elections.

The party’s decision to run in the disbanded elections of Sunday, February 09, 2020, has left many a militant worried as the party risks being exterminated from Ambazonia’s political sphere.