Connect with us

News

Warning Issued by Freedom Fighters
Advertisement

News

Organizers of 41st Anniversary Celebration for the Biya Regime in Ambazonia Receive a Stern Warning

News

Fako Youth Petition to Address Escalating Hostility Against Northern Zoners

News

Kumbo: Capture of Live Colonial Soldier Leaves Locals Astonished

News

Reason for non-payment of UBa Lecturers Revealed

News

Buea Youth Decry Colonial Military Extortion on Ghost Town Days

News

Ambazonia Cleric Dies of Cruel Treatment from colonial regime

News

Renaissance for Freedom Fighters as Dry Season Approaches.

News

Man Publicly Declares Himself a Black Leg to Ambazonia Cause

News

THE SOUTHERN CAMEROONS PEOPLE'S CONFERENCE RESOLUTIONS

News

Warning Issued by Freedom Fighters

Published

3 days ago

on

Warning Issued by Freedom Fighters

Ambazonia  forces have unequivocally declared Biya’s 41st anniversary as an unwelcome event, emphasizing that Monday continues to be observed as a ghost town day in Ambazonia. The event is deemed illegal, and those choosing to attend will bear full responsibility for their actions.

The CEO of BaretaNews, commenting on this matter, made it clear that anything associated with the occupying regime is not to be honored in Ambazonia. “Not when we have pledged to liberate our homeland,” he emphasized.

This statement underscores that severe measures will be enforced against anyone who disregards the call from Ambazonia forces to abstain from participating in such provocative events. The colonial Mayor of Buea, already known for imposing hardships on local businesses, is slated to face consequences for his involvement in organizing such an event within Ambazonia. Likewise, other collaborators from the colonial regime are under close surveillance, and appropriate action will be taken when the time is deemed most suitable.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.

0
    0
    Your Cart
    Your cart is emptyReturn to Shop
    To find out your shipping cost , Please proceed to checkout.
    Continue Shopping