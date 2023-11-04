Warning Issued by Freedom Fighters

Ambazonia forces have unequivocally declared Biya’s 41st anniversary as an unwelcome event, emphasizing that Monday continues to be observed as a ghost town day in Ambazonia. The event is deemed illegal, and those choosing to attend will bear full responsibility for their actions.

The CEO of BaretaNews, commenting on this matter, made it clear that anything associated with the occupying regime is not to be honored in Ambazonia. “Not when we have pledged to liberate our homeland,” he emphasized.

This statement underscores that severe measures will be enforced against anyone who disregards the call from Ambazonia forces to abstain from participating in such provocative events. The colonial Mayor of Buea, already known for imposing hardships on local businesses, is slated to face consequences for his involvement in organizing such an event within Ambazonia. Likewise, other collaborators from the colonial regime are under close surveillance, and appropriate action will be taken when the time is deemed most suitable.