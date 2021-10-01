Connect with us

News

Ambazonian War Of Independence: USA Indicts France For Human Right Violation
Advertisement

News

Kikaikelaki Razing: Ambazonia Forces Respond Swiftly

News

Colonial PM's Visit To Ambazonia Spurs Anger Among Restoration Fighters

News

Colonial PM Leads Supposed Peace Mission To Bamenda Amidst Heavy Militarization

News

Vice-President Dabney Yerimah Independence Address: 11 Take-Aways

News

Top Ambazonian Generals Embark On Operation Keep Mezam Clean

News

Another Aggressive Attack Drops Five Colonial Soldiers Dead In Bali

News

Mourning Across French Cameroun As Dozens Of Soldiers Fall in Battlefield

News

Ambazonian War Of Independence Is Ripe For Mediation: Herman Cohen

News

French Cameroun Soldiers Gun Down Person With Disability In Bamenda

News

Ambazonian War Of Independence: USA Indicts France For Human Right Violation

Published

1 week ago

on

Ambazonian War Of Independence: USA Indicts France For Human Right Violation

By Mbah Godlove

As Ambazonians commemorate the sixtieth anniversary this Friday, October 01, 2021, the continuous violation of human rights has been the center of attraction.

The US Under Secretary of State for African Affairs, Tibor Nagy is among several dignitaries who have this Friday condemned France’s support of the carnage in Ambazonia.

Hear him:
“Can’t understand why France doesn’t see its long-term interest is in helping Anglophones gain their rights rather than supporting Yaoundé’s scorched earth policy which can’t win!”

The diplomat regretted the fact that France has supported the colonial regime for five years now as the human rights situation worsens day after day.

Over 30.000 people have died and a million others displaced since the conflict broke out in 2016.

Related Topics:

Southern Cameroons Political Activist

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.