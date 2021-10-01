Ambazonian War Of Independence: USA Indicts France For Human Right Violation

By Mbah Godlove

As Ambazonians commemorate the sixtieth anniversary this Friday, October 01, 2021, the continuous violation of human rights has been the center of attraction.

The US Under Secretary of State for African Affairs, Tibor Nagy is among several dignitaries who have this Friday condemned France’s support of the carnage in Ambazonia.

Hear him:

“Can’t understand why France doesn’t see its long-term interest is in helping Anglophones gain their rights rather than supporting Yaoundé’s scorched earth policy which can’t win!”

The diplomat regretted the fact that France has supported the colonial regime for five years now as the human rights situation worsens day after day.

Over 30.000 people have died and a million others displaced since the conflict broke out in 2016.