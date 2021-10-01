Independence Day In Ambazonia: Determination, Endurance promised

Connect with us

Politics

By Mbah Godlove

Ambazonians of all walks of life has joined with Ambazonia Forces to observe the sixtieth anniversary of the territory’s Independence.

Despite the heavy deployment of thousands of colonial soldiers across Ambazonia to obstruct activities of this Friday, October 1, locals still demonstrated in pride and honor.

The day gave civilians the opportunity to exchange one on one with their freedom fighters.

This was the case in Bali Nyonga Local Government Area where Ambazonian fighters pledged more determination and endurance as the decolonization process crescendos.

During an event at the Bali Nyonga grandstand presided by field martial Grand Pa, the buffalos promised to protect the people and their property.

They recounted that it has been a good year for the buffalos despite losing four fighters on the war front.

It is worth mentioning that, Bali Nyonga has been a hot zone where restoration forces have been in control in the last 3 years.

The buffalos have neutralized several colonial soldiers, as well as dismantling their control post in the locality.

As the sixtieth anniversary of Ambazonia folds up, the people are calling on the front-line leaders to unite in other to accelerate the struggle for Independence.

