UN Castigates French Cameroun For Deceitful Reports On Ambazonian IDPs

By Mbah Godlove

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA has exposed French Cameroun for revealing false figures of Internally Displaced Ambazonians otherwise considered as IDPs seeking refuse in saver towns in Southern Cameroons and La Republique du Cameroun.

Following a mendacious statement made over the weekend by colonial Minister of interior, Paul Atanga Nji, on false statistics about aid from international bodies, the UN officials took to Twitter on Monday December 31, and exposed the dictatorial French Cameroun stooge.

According to the UN, 4.3 million Ambazonians are in dire need of humanitarian aid, and over 2.4 million others have greatly been affected by the atrocities the human-right-abuse country has caused them. Over 922.000 IDPs are in both French Cameroun and Ambazonia, the UN Humanitarian Affairs furthered.

Since French Cameroun’s 86 year-old President Paul Biya waged war on Ambazonians who are determined to reclaimed their stolen territory from the former East Cameroun, close to a million Southern Cameroonians have fleet their homes for refuse in Neighboring Nigeria and other countries. Hundred of villages have been toughed by the regime’s brutal forces, meanwhile amongst an over 15000 estimated Ambazonian citizens who have been killed, the lives of innocent babies and clergymen have not spared.