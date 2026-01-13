Ambazonia leaders arrested in Nigeria and later sentenced to life imprisonment in Cameroon are expected back at the Supreme Court of La République du Cameroun on Thursday, January 15, 2026. This will be the second time the country’s highest court examines the case, following an appeal by the defence team.

The group, led by Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe, appeared before the Supreme Court for the first time on December 18, 2025. That hearing came more than five years after they were convicted in 2019 by the Mfoundi High Court in Yaoundé. The long delay has remained a major point of concern for supporters of the Ambazonia struggle, who view the case as a symbol of systemic injustice against Southern Cameroonians.

Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and nine others were arrested in Nigeria in 2018 and transferred to Cameroon under circumstances widely condemned by rights groups. They were charged with offences including secession, terrorism, and rebellion against the state. The military tribunal initially handed down life sentences, a decision later upheld by the Mfoundi High Court, prompting the defence to seek relief at the Supreme Court.

Following the December 18, 2025, hearing, the court adjourned the matter and set January 15, 2026, as the next date. Speaking after that session, defence lawyer and international legal figure Barrister Akere Muna warned against prolonged delays in the administration of justice. He stated that “justice deferred must not become justice denied,” stressing that the stakes go far beyond a single court case.

Akere Muna framed the trial within the broader political crisis in Ambazonia, insisting that repression cannot replace dialogue. He said the Republic can only move forward through firm commitments to dialogue, reconciliation, and justice, describing these principles as the only path to durable peace, not mere political slogans.

As the second Supreme Court hearing approaches, Akere Muna has expressed hope that the judiciary will fulfil its responsibilities. He is trusting that the voice of justice will finally be heard and that it will open space for genuine dialogue, true reconciliation, and lasting peace in a conflict that has already cost thousands of lives and displaced many more.

For Ambazonians at home and in the diaspora, the January 15 hearing is being watched closely. It represents not only a legal moment for their detained leaders but also a critical test of whether justice can prevail and whether a political solution to the Ambazonia crisis remains possible.

By Lucas Muma