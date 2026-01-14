14 Mbororos have been killed following a violent attack in Gildado, also known as Gidado Mbandfung, in Ndu Subdivision, Donga Mantung County, Northern Zone of Ambazonia.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, January 14, while residents were still asleep.

The figure was confirmed by the colonial governor of the Northwest Region, Adolphe Lele L’Afrique. According to him, the victims include one man, six women, and seven children aged between three and eleven years.

Fourteen other persons sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment in health facilities in Ndu and Nkambe.

Local sources say the attackers looted homes and set several houses on fire. Six houses and vehicles were burnt. Cattle were killed, while others were taken away.

The colonial administration has blamed suspected Ambazonia fighters for the attack. No Ambazonian self-defence group has officially claimed responsibility.

The incident comes amid rising tension in the Ndu area. It follows a recent military operation in the same zone where eight Ambazonia fighters were killed during a joint operation involving Camerounian forces and armed Mbororo elements allegedly brought in from neighbouring Nigeria.

Ambazonian activists have repeatedly warned that the arming and mobilisation of civilian groups by the Cameroun military is fuelling communal violence and reprisals in the Northern Zone.

Security forces say they are tracking those behind the attack. The situation in Gildado remains tense, with civilians fearing further violence.

By Lucas Muma