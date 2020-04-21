Dozens Test Positive At Kondengui Central Prison

By Mbah Godlove.

Atleast 13 prisoners at Yaounde Central Prison in French Cameroun have tested positive for the Coronavirus out of 20 tested

According to human right reports, the prison facility which is hosting serval Ambazonians is overcrowded and the virus is already spreading among detainees.

Just like the Yaounde Central Prison, other detaintion centres such as Douala, Bafoussam, Buea and Bamenda are also said to be hosting thousands of Ambazonians who are now said to be at the mercy of Covid-19.

Over Five thousand Southern Cameroonians are languishing in French Cameroun prisons.

Two weeks ago, Ambazonian Front-line strong Man, Mark Bareta unequivocally called on the Colonial Regime to free all Abanzonians as the fight against Covid-19 intensified.

The Biya led government gave a deaf ear to the call and only responded with a window dressing granting of remission whose terms failed to include incarcerated Abanzonians.

With the detection of the deadly pandemic at the main prison in Yaounde, the patriotic activist, Mark Bareta, has for the second time in two weeks beconed on the international community to rescue the thousands of Ambazonians who stand the risk of contracting the Coronavirus.