US Training of Cameroon’s BIR Forces Sparks Outrage Amidst Allegations of Human Rights Abuses

The U.S. Embassy in Yaoundé recently announced that U.S. Special Forces facilitated a knowledge exchange with the Cameroon Armed Forces, specifically the elite Battalion d’Intervention Rapide (BIR) unit, covering counter-improvised explosive device (C-IED) techniques, civil-military engagement, and combat medicine. According to the embassy’s now-deleted tweet, the training aimed to enhance Cameroon’s capability in handling insurgent threats, often involving IEDs, while improving battlefield medical care to increase survival rates for both soldiers and civilians.

However, the move has ignited criticism and anger, especially from Ambazonian advocates, who argue that providing such training to Cameroonian forces enables further human rights abuses against civilians in the Anglophone regions. Amba News Line, an Ambazonian media platform, swiftly condemned the training session, pointing out that BIR forces have been accused of multiple atrocities, including arbitrary arrests, torture, and extrajudicial killings in Ambazonia—a region that has faced severe military repression since the escalation of the independence conflict.

Following the backlash, American citizens and activists called for accountability from the U.S. government, questioning the Biden administration’s support for a military unit with a controversial human rights record. The embassy’s quick removal of the tweet has not gone unnoticed, with screenshots circulating as evidence, reinforcing the criticisms voiced by Ambazonian activists.

Amba News Line praised the prompt response from the Ambazonian community, contrasting it with what they referred to as “mere noise” from other activists online. They underscored the importance of international awareness, urging continued vigilance against any form of support for forces accused of human rights violations.

This episode has cast a shadow over U.S.-Cameroon military cooperation, raising ethical questions about America’s involvement in the conflict and the extent to which U.S. support for the BIR aligns with its own human rights principles. As tensions rise, this incident highlights the complexity of international assistance programs in regions plagued by conflict and the pressing need for a careful examination of their potential impact on local populations.